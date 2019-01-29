Madhya Pradesh Cop Hit With Stones, Stabbed By Men Trying To Steal Bike

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dasai Ram was hit with stones and stabbed by 3 people. (Representational)

A police officer was seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed while he was trying to stop three people from assaulting a man in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Tuesday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dasai Ram intervened in a scuffle while he was returning home

from duty, a senior police officer said. He said the three accused were trying to snatch a man's bike.

"The accused threw stones at him and stabbed him before fleeing," police said. Police have identified two of the accused.

The injured police officer is undergoing treatment a hospital.