Low Intensity Blast In Meghalaya, No Injuries

A low intensity blast using improvised explosive device (IED) took place in the East Garo Hills district headquarters in Meghalaya late on Monday, the police said on Tuesday.

However, no one was injured in the Williamnagar blast.

"The explosion occurred around 10.35 p.m. in front of a shack behind the State Cooperative building where some carpenters were sleeping," said district police chief Ringrang Momin.

This was the third such explosion in the area, he said.

The explosion site was about 50 metres away from the office of the Superintendent of Police in-charge of the district.

"The blast was of low intensity and no one was hurt. The shack which is made of corrugated galvanised iron sheets was also not damaged apart from a small dent due to the explosion," Mr Momin said.

A probe was underway. "A motive is yet to be established. Search parties have intensified patrolling," Mr Momin said.