Leopard Strays Into Residential Area In Thane, Causes Panic Among People

The striped animal entered into a bungalow in Ulhasnagar camp no. 5. A security guard spotted the feline on a CCTV, he said.
The guard alerted the bungalow's occupants but the wild cat moved to another location after some time, said the official at the Ulhasnagar police station.
The scared residents of the locality locked themselves inside their houses and alerted the forest department about the leopard roaming around in their area.
The animal was later taken away to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, he added.
