Leopard Strays Into Residential Area In Thane, Causes Panic Among People A leopard entered into a bungalow in Ulhasnagar camp no. 5. A security guard spotted the feline on a CCTV, a police official said.

Share EMAIL PRINT A guard spotted the leopard on CCTV Thane: A leopard strayed into a residential locality in Ulhasnagar township of Thane district on Sunday, triggering panic among people, a police official said today.



The striped animal entered into a bungalow in Ulhasnagar camp no. 5. A security guard spotted the feline on a CCTV, he said.



The guard alerted the bungalow's occupants but the wild cat moved to another location after some time, said the official at the Ulhasnagar police station.



The scared residents of the locality locked themselves inside their houses and alerted the forest department about the leopard roaming around in their area.



A forest team arrived there and managed to tranquilise and rescue the leopard after about four to five hours, the official said.



The animal was later taken away to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, he added.

#WATCH A leopard entered a residential area in Thane's Ulhasnagar, it was later rescued by forest department officials #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/IDeELF6W42 - ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018



A leopard strayed into a residential locality in Ulhasnagar township of Thane district on Sunday, triggering panic among people, a police official said today.The striped animal entered into a bungalow in Ulhasnagar camp no. 5. A security guard spotted the feline on a CCTV, he said.The guard alerted the bungalow's occupants but the wild cat moved to another location after some time, said the official at the Ulhasnagar police station.The scared residents of the locality locked themselves inside their houses and alerted the forest department about the leopard roaming around in their area. A forest team arrived there and managed to tranquilise and rescue the leopard after about four to five hours, the official said.The animal was later taken away to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, he added.