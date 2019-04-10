Lawyer Arrested After Video Of Him Thrashing Stepmother Goes Viral

The man allegedly thrashed his stepmother, following which a case was registered, police said.

A video of a lawyer purportedly thrashing his 53-year-old stepmother in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on April 5 has gone viral on social media.

The accused lawyer, Suresh Saini, 35, is a resident of Nanu Wali Bawdi village in Jhunjhunu. He allegedly thrashed his stepmother Nirmala Devi, following which a case was registered, police said.

The accused lawyer lodged a case of his bike being vandalised, Khetri Police Station In-Charge Sheesh Ram Meena said.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had a dispute over property for the past six years. The matter was being investigated, he added.

In the video, the accused is seen dragging his stepmother and beating her even as she kept screaming.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.