Karnataka Man Dies By Suicide Over Wife's Instagram Reels Obsession: Cops

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said (Representational)

Allegedly annoyed by his wife's obsession over making Instagram reels, a 34-year-old man died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree in Hanuru area here on Thursday, police said.

Kumar, who worked as a coolie, did not like his wife being constantly glued to social media platforms where she often made and uploaded reels, they said.

A preliminary enquiry has suggested that Kumar objected to his wife's obsession, but she did not pay heed and continued doing it, police said.

This often led to arguments between the couple and when things reached a flashpoint, Kumar hung himself from a tree, a senior police officer said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)