Kargil Coldest In Jammu And Kashmir At Minus 9 Degrees

The minimum temperatures in Leh, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar were minus 5.1 degrees, minus 4.5, minus 1.1 and 1.6, respectively.

Cities | | Updated: November 18, 2018 11:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kargil Coldest In Jammu And Kashmir At Minus 9 Degrees

Dry weather conditions were likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir (File)

Srinagar: 

Kargil town was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperatures across the region around the freezing point, the weather office said.

According to a Met Department official, the minimum temperatures in Leh, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar were minus 5.1 degrees, minus 4.5, minus 1.1 and 1.6, respectively.

"Dry weather conditions were likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next four days," the official said.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.4. Batote 6.3, Bannihal 4.0 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the night's lowest temperatures.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

KargilJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala TemplePro Kabaddi LeagueThe 42 KolkataElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProDiabetesMirzapur Web SeriesDeepika Ranveer MarriageDry EyesMP Election

................................ Advertisement ................................