UP Cop Allegedly Rapes Mother Of Rape Survivor, Arrested: Report

Kannauj: The accused cop was set to be presented in the court on Tuesday. (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a police outpost in-charge was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping the mother of a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, reported news agency ANI.

A case has been registered against Haji Sharif Police Chowki in-charge Anoop Maurya based on a complaint by the woman that he raped her when she approached the police requesting action in her daughter's rape case.

Maurya was set to be presented in the court on Tuesday.

The woman alleged in her complaint that the accused had asked her to come to his residence for signing some document and then raped her.

Further details are awaited.