Kamal Nath Orders Probe As Patients 'Lose Vision' After Cataract Surgery

"Efforts will be made to restore their vision," Kamal Nath said after cataract surgeries go wrong

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath today ordered an inquiry after four persons claimed to have lost eyesight following cataract removal surgeries at the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

Chhindwara is Chief Minister Kamal Nath's constituency.

"Inquiry has been ordered regarding patients losing eyesight after cataract operations in Chhindwara. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The government will bear the cost of treatment of the four patients, he added.

"All efforts will be made to restore their vision," Mr Nath tweeted.

छिन्दवाड़ा में मोतियाबिंद के ऑपरेशन के बाद मरीज़ों की रोशनी जाने का मामला सामने आने पर इसकी जाँच के आदेश दिये गये है

जाँच में जिसकी भी लापरवाही या दोष सामने आयेगा,उस पर कड़ी कार्यवाही होगी

इन मरीज़ों का इलाज का खर्च सरकार उठायेगी और इनकी रोशनी वापस लाने के सभी प्रयास किये जायेंगे - Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) October 2, 2019

65-year-old Kalabai Wankhede, 62-year-old Dafelal Dhakaria, 50-year-old Munna Chore and 54-year-old Ramrati Bai, all local residents, were operated upon for cataract on September 25.

Two days later, when the bandages were removed, they had no vision, they claimed on Wednesday. Hospital authorities have not yet confirmed if they have really lost vision or whether it is a temporary problem.

Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district Sushil Rathi said three of the four patients were sent to Bhopal for further treatment on Thursday morning. A fourth one, Munna Chore, was being treated in Nagpur, he said.

Recently, over a dozen patients lost vision in one eye after alleged botched cataract surgeries at a private hospital in Indore in the state.



