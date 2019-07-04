3 Arrested On Culpable Homicide Charges In Wall Collapse Case Near Mumbai

Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were killed in the wall collapse incident. (Representational)

Three people were arrested today on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the collapse of a wall in Kalyan district in Maharashtra, which had claimed three lives, police said.

Two others have also been charged in this connection, but are yet to be arrested, they said.

According to officials, the compound wall of an Urdu school near Durgadi fort had fallen on an adjacent chawl in the early hours of Tuesday, killing three people, including a three-year-old boy.

"Three chawl owners, identified as Salman Moulavi, Salim Moulavi and Javed Moulavi, were arrested in this connection, while two others were booked," an official of Bazarpeth police station said.

The five accused had constructed the chawls without obtaining necessary permissions from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and rented out the houses to families, he said.

The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and others, the official said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability