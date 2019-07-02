15 Killed In Two Wall Collapse Cases In Mumbai, Kalyan Amid Heavy Rains

Officials said three to five people may be trapped under the debris of the wall collapse. (FILE PHOTO)

Fifteen people were killed in two separate cases of wall collapse in Mumbai and Kalyan after heavy rains hit the metropolis and areas around. Twelve people were killed and four others critically injured after a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Mumbai's Malad East, officials said. The incident reportedly happened at 2 AM Tuesday in Pimpripada in Malad East area. Officials added that three to five people may be trapped under the debris of the wall collapse.

An National Disaster Response Force has reached the site of the incident. The team has also deployed a dog squad at the spot. Other agencies such as the fire brigade and police are also present there as search operations are underway.

Thirteen people have been admitted to a trauma centre in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai and at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

In another incident, a wall of a school crashed upon two adjacent houses in Kalyan near Mumbai, killing three, including a three-year-old boy. The incident happened at 12.30 AM on Tuesday. Four people trapped in the debris of the wall collapse were pulled out with the help of local residents, police and fire brigade.

Those killed in the Kalyan wall collapse incident were identified as Mohammad Chand (26), Hussain Mohammad Chand (3) and Shobha Kachru Kamble (60).

A girl who was injured in the incident is undergoing treatment Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan.

Mumbai is witnessing one of its most intense monsoon spells this year as the city has received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period.

The Meteorological Department warned of "extremely heavy" rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5. Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5. "Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could hamper normal life," it said.

Yesterday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted: "Mumbai, we understand it's not been an easy Monday, but it's also been a rain spell like never before - it's the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience."

