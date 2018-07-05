Jilted Lover Allegedly Chops Off Woman's Nose, Kills Her Husband

The accused was arrested today and the weapon used in the crime was seized, police said.

Cities | | Updated: July 06, 2018 00:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jilted Lover Allegedly Chops Off Woman's Nose, Kills Her Husband

The woman was later referred to a hospital in Jodhpur for further treatment

Barmer: 

A jilted lover allegedly chopped off a woman's nose and killed her husband with a sharp-edged weapon in Rajasthan's Barmer district, following which he was arrested today, police said.

The woman, who was living with the accused for last two months, decided to return to her husband Kishnaram Jat, Additional SP Rameshwar Lal Meghwal said.

Miffed over this, Jogaram Jat, 30, chopped off her nose and killed her husband last night, he said.

The accused was arrested today and the weapon used in the crime was seized, Meghwal said.

The woman was later referred to a hospital in Jodhpur for further treatment.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

jilted loverman chops off nose

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................