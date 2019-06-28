Woman Alleges Husband Injured Her Private Parts With Knife, Rubbed Salt

Police said the couple has three minor children, including a daughter. (Representational)

A man allegedly injured his wife's private parts with a knife and then rubbed salt in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Thursday.

The woman registered a complaint alleging that her husband Shiv Shankar injured her private parts with a knife and then rubbed salt at their home in Usro-Soso village on Wednesday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Soy said in Ramgarh.

Based on her complaint, Shiv Shankar was arrested during the day, and the woman has been admitted to district government hospital, the DSP said.

The husband works as a driver with the Central Coalfields Limited and is posted in Karma coal project in Ramgarh district, the police officer said.

The couple has three minor children, including a daughter, the police officer said.

