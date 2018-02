The judge felt giddy while talking to the media and was taken to the Tata Main Hospital. (Representative)

Jharkhand High Court Acting Chief Justice D N Patel was hospitalised after he felt giddy during a press conference.Justice Patel, who came here to attend a programme of the State Legal Services Authority, is now stable, hospital sources said.He felt giddy while talking to the media and he was taken to the Tata Main Hospital. He was admitted to the Cath Lab, according to hospital sources.