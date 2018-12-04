Jharkhand Couple Sold 2 Daughters For Rs 1,500 Each 3 Years Ago, Probe On

The Child Welfare Committee has also been roped in to investigate the matter. (Representational)

Two girls were allegedly sold off by their parents three years ago in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The incident came to light on Monday.

The poverty-stricken tribal couple had reportedly sold off their two daughters for Rs 1,500 each to a businessman in West Bengal's Howrah.

"Though it is a three-year-old case, the incident came to our notice after a section of the media reported it on Monday," an official of the district administration of West Singhbhum said.

A probe has been ordered into the case. The Child Welfare Committee has also been roped in to investigate the matter.