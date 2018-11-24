Jeweller In Ambala Dies After 3 Men On Bike Open Fire At Him: Police

Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at Kumar in Sarafa Bazaar area, where many jewellery shops are located, at around 8 pm on Friday

Cities | | Updated: November 24, 2018 04:58 IST
Mr Kumar was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representational)


Ambala: 

A jeweller was shot dead by unidentified armed men in Haryana's Ambala city on Friday, police said.

The  jeweller was identified as Sunil Kumar, they said.

Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at Kumar in Sarafa Bazaar area, where many jewellery shops are located, at around 8 pm on Friday. He sustained three bullet injuries, police said.

Mr Kumar was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

One of Kumar's employees also sustained a bullet injury on his leg, they added.

The attackers managed to flee after the incident, the police said.

A number of CCTV cameras are installed outside the jewellery shops in the area and the assailants will be identified soon, they said.

