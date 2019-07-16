Man Beats Aunt To Death For Plucking Mushroom From His Field

The accused was arrested after the incident and was sent to 14 day judicial custody. (File)

A tribal man allegedly killed his aunt for plucking mushroom from his field in East Singhbhum district, police said in Jamshedpur on Tuesday.

The accused, Biswanath Soren has been arrested. He was produced before a local court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody, MGM police station officer in-charge Arvind Kumar said.

30-year-old Biswanath Soren picked up a lathi and beat up his aunt Nua Soren, 65 and uncle Nandlal Soren, 70 on Monday evening at Daalpani village for plucking mushroom from his field, Mr Kumar said.

Nua Soren died on the spot while Nandlal Soren was injured after the incident and was admitted to a nearby health centre, he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.