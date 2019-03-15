Jammu And Kashmir Woman Stitches With Her Feet, Wants To Train Others

Madhu's dream is to open a tailoring shop in Udhampur.

A 28-year-old woman is beautifully sewing her dreams in Jammu and Kashmir. Madhu, born with disability in her hands, started stitching clothes from a young age using her legs. As she gained expertise in her job, she earned a lot of praise in Udhampur, where she lives.

Her dream is to open a tailoring shop where she also wants to provide training to differently-abled persons like her so that they can become independent.

With a supportive family, she is raring to achieve her dreams. She had to, however, fight several taboos and prejudices along the way, she said.

"I just want to get better at tailoring. I know that my hands are not normal like others, but I have never let my disability come in my way. All the people are very supportive and I just want to be happy," Madhu said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.