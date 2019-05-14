2 Teenage Boys Drown In Pond In Maharashtra

One of the boys started to drown when his friend tried to save him, but both died in the process. (FILE)

Two teenage boys on Monday died after they drowned in a pond in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.

The incident happened in the morning in Chandai Thombri village, an official said.

"Aakash Prakash Waghmare and Gaurav Prabhu Waghmare, both 16 years of age, had gone to the pond for a swim along with friends. Gaurav started drowning and Aakash tried to save him. Both lost their lives in the process," he said.

A case of accidental deaths has been registered, he added.

