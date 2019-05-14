2 Teenage Boys Drown In Pond In Maharashtra

The incident happened in the morning in Chandai Thombri village, an official said. A case of accidental deaths has been registered in the matter.

Cities | | Updated: May 14, 2019 05:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Teenage Boys Drown In Pond In Maharashtra

One of the boys started to drown when his friend tried to save him, but both died in the process. (FILE)


Jalna: 

Two teenage boys on Monday died after they drowned in a pond in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.

The incident happened in the morning in Chandai Thombri village, an official said.

"Aakash Prakash Waghmare and Gaurav Prabhu Waghmare, both 16 years of age, had gone to the pond for a swim along with friends. Gaurav started drowning and Aakash tried to save him. Both lost their lives in the process," he said.

A case of accidental deaths has been registered, he added. 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

JalnaJalna Maharashtradrowning deaths

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Robert VadraDharmendraKamal HaasanPM ModiDelhi Voting PercentageHero BikesElections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsOnePlus 7 ProNokia 4.2Samsung A50Ramadan Time TableDigvijaya SinghOnePlus 7Jio PrimeWorld Cup 2019Election Results

................................ Advertisement ................................