Acid Applied On Pregnant Woman's Abdomen During Delivery At Maharashtra Hospital

Hydrochloric acid was allegedly rubbed on a pregnant woman's abdomen instead of medical jelly during the delivery procedure at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Jalna district, prompting the authorities to order a probe, an official said on Saturday.

The woman sustained burn injuries in the incident that took place at the government rural hospital in Bhokardan on Friday, he said.

He said Sheela Bhalerao, a resident of Khaparkheda village, arrived at the hospital for childbirth when a nurse allegedly applied hydrochloric acid, mistaking it for the medical jelly used in the delivery procedure.

Bhalerao, who sustained burns on her abdomen, gave birth to a healthy baby despite the serious lapse, the official said.

According to hospital sources, a sanitation worker had mistakenly placed the acid used for cleaning purposes on the medicine tray.

District Civil Surgeon Dr R S Patil said, "This is a serious case of negligence. A detailed investigation has been initiated, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty."

