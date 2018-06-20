Case Against Odisha School Teacher For Touching Student Inappropriately The 45-year-old teacher of a government run school in Barachana block had asked the girl's parents to send their daughter for tuition to him separately so that he could focus on her, police said.

Share EMAIL PRINT The accused has fled since filing of the complaint (Representational) Jajpur: A school teacher in Jajpur district was today booked on the charge of proposing to a class 10 student of the school and touching her inappropriately during private tuition sessions, police said.



The 45-year-old teacher of a government run school in Barachana block had asked the girl's parents to send their daughter for tuition to him separately so that he could focus on her, police said.



The parents agreed as she is class 10 and the teacher was from the school where she studies, Inspector-in-charge of Barachana police station Sarat Chandra Patra said, quoting from the FIR lodged in this connection.



But during tuition classes, the teacher who is father of two children, proposed to the 15-year-old girl several times and she turned him down every time.



"On Monday last, the teacher promised her help during examinations if she accepts his proposal. But she again rejected him," Mr Patra said adding that he also allegedly touched her inappropriately that day.



The girl narrated the incident to her mother after which a complaint was lodged.



"We registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act against the accused and started investigation," Mr Patra said.



The accused has fled since filing of the complaint and the police have started searching for him.



