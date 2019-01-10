Jabalpur School Headmaster Suspended Over Comment On Kamal Nath

The headmaster had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Kamal Nath

The headmaster of a government school in Jabalpur was suspended Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Jabalpur District Collector Chhavi Bharadwaj suspended Mukesh Tiwari, the headmaster of government-run Kanishta Buniyadi Middle School.

Mr Tiwari had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Mr Nath at a meeting held in the school two days ago.

A video where Mr Tiwari is purportedly seen making the remarks went viral on social media.

On examination of the video, the teacher was prima facie found violating the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, the collector's order read.