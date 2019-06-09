Madhya Pradesh Teen Held For Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old: Police

The girl was first taken to Algin Hospital in Jabalpur (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody for allegedly having unnatural sex with a four-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident occurred under Sihora police station area, about 40 km from the district headquarters.

Sihora police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Rajput, said the incident took place in the afternoon, when the boy found the girl playing outside her house.

"He took the girl to a vacant house and committed the act of unnatural sex," Mr Rajput said.

The girl's mother reached the spot in search of her, but the boy managed to escape. The girl then told her mother about what happened, following which the latter approached the police.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the boy, Mr Rajput said, adding he was later taken into custody.

The girl was first taken to Algin Hospital in Jabalpur, from where she was referred to Medical College Hospital.