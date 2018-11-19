Ink Thrown At Gujarat Lawmaker Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar

Jignesh Mevani later addressed the seminar (File)

A man on Monday threw ink at Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and former JNU students' union leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Gwalior, the police said.

The two were in Gwalior to address a seminar at the Chamber of Commerce Bhawan as part of their "Samvidhan Bachao" protest.

Mukesh Pal of the Hindu Sena allegedly threw ink at Mr Kumar and Mr Mevani when they were about to address the seminar, said a senior police official.

Mr Kumar and Mr Mevani later addressed the seminar as scheduled.

The police said Mr Pal had been arrested after the incident, while twenty people were held for burning effigies of Mr Kumar and Mr Mevani on Sunday.

For more Gwalior news, click here