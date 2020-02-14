Indore Man Threatens Woman With Axe After She Refuses His Proposal: Cops

The accused, with an axe and petrol, threatened his former college classmate. (Representational)

A software engineer in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, today threatened a woman with an axe after she refused his marriage proposal on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the police said.

Jeet Kumar Paneri was arrested soon after, the police added.

The accused, armed with an axe and a bottle of petrol, approached his former classmate in college -- a 22-year-old woman -- and proposed to her in the middle of a road, police official Tehzeeb Qazi said.

He threatened her with the axe when she refused, the police added.

"Paneri, 24, also had petrol with him. He told the woman he would kill himself after killing her. The police moved in swiftly and nabbed him," Mr Qazi said.

The man works with a software firm and told the police that he bought the axe online, the official said.

"Paneri and the woman studied in college together and were friends. However, she broke ties with him as he used to drink heavily. Paneri had been stalking and harassing her for marriage," he added.