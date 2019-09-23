Indore Man Sets Bike On Fire After Being Issued Challan By Traffic Police

Man sets bike on fire after traffic challan, police investigating the issue

An unidentified man in Indore on Sunday night set his bike on fire after he was issued a challan by traffic police personnel.

He fled the the spot after setting his bike on fire.

Locals, who witnessed the incident, accused the traffic police personnel of harassing commuters and taking money from them.

"They stopped and asked that man for Rs 500. The man pleaded to them for almost an hour, but they did not relent. So, he got sick of it and set his bike on fire and ran away," stated an onlooker.

"The police reached the spot to investigate the incident and recovered the bike. They doused the fire. We are carrying out an investigation into the incident, said police official Rahul Sharma.

The locals said that the traffic police personnel hide their identity and stop vehicles to extort money from them.

"We don't know their name, they hide their identity. They stop all sorts of vehicles like cars, vans and even transport vehicles and tell them that it is their area. Even at a nearby Malwa mill point, there are three of them who do the same thing. All they do is stop cars and extort money from people," said an onlooker.

Another onlooker stated, "Half the time they are intoxicated. They stop us and tell us that we are fined Rs 1,000 and then ask for a bribe of Rs 500 to let us go. But in Madhya Pradesh, the new Motor Vehicle Act has not even been implemented."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.