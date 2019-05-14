Man Forced Motorcycle Handle Into Wife's Private Parts, Arrested

Police arrested the man after his wife registered a complaint against him (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly inserting the plastic grip of a motorcycle handle into the private part of his wife almost two years ago after a quarrel over infidelity in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police

said.

Doctors at the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital said a complex surgery had to be performed Tuesday to remove the plastic grip which had been pushed right up the 30-year-old woman's uterus, urine bladder and small intestine.

A statement from the MY Hospital added that infection had spread in the area since the grip remained stuck in the uterus for a long time and it could have spread further to other parts of the body if the operation was not carried out promptly.

"The victim's husband, Prakash Bhil alias Rama (35) put the grip into her private parts two years ago after a quarrel over his relationships with other women. She did not disclose it to anyone till the pain became unbearable," Chandan Nagar police station in charge Rahul Sharma said.

He said following the woman's complaint, the man was arrested on Sunday.

