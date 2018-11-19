Uttar Pradesh Boy Dies In Firing During Enactment Of 'Kans Vadh'

The police launched an investigation after a teenager died during the enactment of 'Kans Vadh' in Etah

A teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Etah died after he was allegedly shot during the enactment of a mythological drama on Sunday. 14-year-old, Pradeep was seated among the crowd, watching 'Kans Vadh' in Jashrathpur, when he was fatally hit by a bullet.

"The boy was shot during the enactment of 'Kans Vadh'. A First Information Report or FIR has been registered and action is being taken," said Sanjay Kumar, a senior police officer in Etah.

The bullet hit the boy on his chest when a person on the stage apparently fired to kill 'Kans' - a character in the drama, said the police. The teenager was immediately taken to a local hospital but he died on the way.

An official told news agency IANS that villagers had hung an effigy of 'Kans' on a tree near the temple, where the crowd had gathered to watch the drama. One of the characters in the play was supposed to fire and kill 'Kans'. When he fired, the bullet, however, hit Pradeep on his chest. The police suspect there could be foul play and a probe has been ordered.

Many deaths are reported in Uttar Pradesh every year due to celebratory firing at marriages and religious events. Even though there is a ban on such firing but rarely people follow, say officials.

In October, a 12-year-old boy was killed allegedly in celebratory firing at a social function in a village in Badaun. The boy was at the tilak ceremony of his relative at the residence of an influential person belonging to the Thakur clan in the area, said the police.

(With inputs from IANS & PTI)