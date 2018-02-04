In Uttar Pradesh, 18-Year-Old Shoots Woman Dead After She Refuses To Marry Him

Superintendent of Police Chandra Prakash said Lovely Mishra alias Ilu, 18, who lived with her uncle in Ramnath Colony, was being pressured by Amit, a resident of her village Khera Jalalpur in Badaun district, around 300 kms away from Lucknow, to marry him.
The SP said yesterday Amit along with his brother, Sumit and two sisters, arrived at Ms Mishra's house and asked her to marry him.
Comments
A case was registered and an investigation into the matter is underway, the police official said, adding that the accused was absconding after the incident.