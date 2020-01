The police handed over the dead body of the boy to his parents (Representational)

A teenager was killed in a lightening strike in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday, the police said.

The incident took place in Kakda village falling under the Jasrasar police station. Ashok Kumar, 16, had taken shelter under a tree as rain started.

He suffered severe injuries due to lightning and was rushed to a hospital in Nokha where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

The dead body was handed over to family member after a post-mortem, the police said.