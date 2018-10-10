In Nashik, 8 Men Charged Days After Man Dies Of Snakebite: Police

The man who died was a snakecatcher. (Representational)

Eight people have been charged in Maharashtra's Nashik district after a man died last week due to snakebite at a bungalow in Nashik, police said Tuesday.

Police identified the man who died as Vikram Singh Malout (38), a snake-catcher from Punjab.

"On October 3, Malout had visited the bungalow of one of the accused, Balu Borade, who illegally maintains poisonous snakes at his residence. Malout was bitten on the finger by a snake and died on October 4," said Prabhakar Rayate, in charge of Upnagar police station in Nashik.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Kokate said it was earlier assumed that Malout died in the jungles of Samangaon near Nashik while catching snakes.

"But police have seized mobile phone clips which show Malout and seven others playing with poisonous snakes at Borade's bungalow in Pimpalgaon Khamb area on October 3 when he was bit. He died in a hospital the next day," Mr Rayate said.

He said that four of the eight people charged under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code have been arrested.

The official added that further probe into the incident was underway.