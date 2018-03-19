In Meerut, 500 Quintals Wood To Be Burnt To 'Curb Pollution' During Navratri

While rising air pollution has emerged as a prime concern in major Indian cities, Shri Ayutchandi Mahayagya Samiti is trying to contribute its bit by burning 500 quintals of mango tree wood as a part of the "mahayagya", news agency ANI reported. Yagya, a vedic ritual, literally means selfless sacrifice for noble purpose. Mango tree wood is often used in the ritual.
Over 350 brahmins from Varanasi are reportedly participating in the nine-day long ritual at the Bhaisali ground of Merrut.
Reactions poured in on social media over the reports of the nine-day initiative.
Meerut: Shri Ayutchandi Mahayagya Samiti started a nine-day-long 'mahayagya' yesterday. They will burn 500 quintals of mango tree wood during this #Navratri period to 'curb pollution'@moefcc And NGT please look into this. this will cause pollution pic.twitter.com/Ny6Vt1hk0O— Mohd Ibrahim Ahmed (@IbrahimAhmed455) March 19, 2018
Cutting trees to burn wood to curb pollution. What a scientific method used by them. Kudos. #Navaratri— Abhijeet Gupta®️ (@iAbhijeetGupta) March 19, 2018
Pro Tip- never let your "Shradhdha" turn into "Andh-Shraddha"
Air pollution has been cited as the second leading risk factor in India in the study titled "India State-level Disease Burden" published in The Lancet journal last year. The risk factor encompassed both outdoor air pollution from a variety of sources as well as household air pollution.
Thanks, Shri Ayutchandi Mahayagna Samiti. https://t.co/85m7SNzheq— Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) March 19, 2018
It mentioned that the burden due to outdoor air pollution is highest in northern states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal.