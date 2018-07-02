Drunk Police Trainee Sat On Judge's Chair For Hours, Clicked Selfies

Ram Avtar Rawat, who was a trainee at a police academy in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria, saw that the judge's chambers were open and empty. He then decided to sit on the judge's chair.

Cities | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: July 02, 2018 14:35 IST
Ram Avtar Singh was arrested for trespassing and later granted bail

Umaria, Madhya Pradesh: 

A drunk police trainee's passion for selfies ended up with him landing in prison on Saturday, according to news agency Press Trust of India. The police trainee in question had apparently walked into a session judge's chambers in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district early Saturday morning, sat on the judge's chair and started to click selfies.

He escaped being noticed as there were very few employees present, according to news agency ANI.

It was only after many hours had passed, when Shakti Singh, the court peon, saw the trainee, caught hold of him and informed the police.

According to a police official, 28-year-old Ram Avtar Rawat, who was a trainee at a police academy in Umaria, saw that the judge's chambers were open and empty. He then decided to sit on the judge's chair.

The police trainee was arrested for trespassing and later granted bail, according to a police official quoted by PTI.

(With Inputs From PTI And ANI)

