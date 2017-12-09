In Goa, Robbers Take Hostages In Bank, Flee With Rs 13 Lakh

In a daring robbery in Goa, five armed men allegedly broke into a bank in broad daylight and escaped with Rs 13 lakh in cash after holding staff and customers at gunpoint.The gang entered the Indian Overseas Bank in Mapusa city yesterday afternoon armed with pistols and knives, the police said. While three of the robbers managed to escape after the heist, a mob managed to catch two of them and beat them up. They have been handed over to the police.Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has asked for a detailed report from the police on the incident and their investigation into the matter, a senior police officer told news agency Press Trust of India.According to the police, the armed gang broke into the bank and fired into the air before attacking the bank's manager, a clerk, and a sweeper. They then reportedly proceeded to hold everyone present in the bank, including the customers, at gunpoint.As the robbers attacked the bank during peak hours, there was a long queue at the bank and the gang snatched their belongings as well.They then tried to make their escape, when people managed to catch two of the robbers. The other three managed to flee with Rs 13 lakh in cash from the bank.The mob beat up the two accused before handing them over to the authorities, the officer said. According to the police, the two captured accused are badly injured and have been admitted to a hospital."Right now their condition is such that they are not able to speak, which is why their statement is yet to be recorded," police said.The police are still searching for the other three robbers.