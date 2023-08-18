In Fight Over Pet Dogs, Indore Man Opens Fire At Neighbours, Kills 2 Men

A video shows the security guard firing at the street below.



A fight between pet dogs snowballed into a brawl between their owners, which ended in the death of two people in Indore on Thursday, police said.

Rajpal Singh Rajawat, who works as a security guard at a bank, opened fire on his neighbours from his balcony last night, killing two and injuring six others.

Rajawat and his neighbour Vimal Achala, 35, were walking their dogs at a narrow lane in Krishna Bagh Colony at 11pm when the two animals lunged at each other.

Soon, an argument began between the two men, after which Rajawat ran up to his first-floor home and fired at Achala using a 12-bore rifle.

A video of the horrific shooting shows Rajawat firing a warning shot in the air before pointing his weapon at the street below. The shots are followed by screams from the street.

Achala, who ran a hair salon in the city's Nipania area, was killed along with another neighbour, 27-year-old Rahul Verma. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

Six others, who were on the street when the fight broke out, also suffered bullet injuries and have been hospitalised. Two of them have been seriously injured, police said.

Rajawat has been arrested, along with his son Sudhir and another relative, Shubham. A case of murder has been filed against him, they said.

A native of Gwalior, Rajawat was hired by a private firm as a security guard in Indore because he owned a licensed 12-bore rifle, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)