A faculty member of IIT-Guwahati was arrested today over his alleged attempt to rape an insurance agent, the police said.

The woman life insurance agent filed a complaint on Friday against the faculty member in the Mathematics department at the North Guwahati police outpost.

In her complaint, she said the accused had called her to enroll for a policy and when she went to meet him, he tried to rape her. The teacher was detained on Saturday and formally arrested on Sunday, the police said.