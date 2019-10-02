GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Patna Airport After Technical Glitch

The GoAir plane from Patna to Hyderabad had 146 passengers on board.

A Hyderabad bound GoAir flight G8 516 made an emergency landing at Patna Airport on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.

Hyderabad bound Goair Airbus 320 neo aircraft scheduled from Patna to Hyderabad, took off on time and pilot of the aircraft informed Patna Air Traffic Controller (ATC) just after taking off about the technical glitch in the aircraft, Pilot asked the ATC, to make an urgent landing in an emergency condition.

"GoAir flight G8 516 from Patna to Hyderabad did an air turn back due to a technical glitch. After turn back, the flight landed safely at Jay Prakash Narayan airport in Patna with 146 passengers on board. Subsequently, all passengers were transferred to an alternate aircraft that reached the destination." GoAir said in a statement.

