Hoax Bomb Call Holds Up Malegaon-Surat Bus For Two Hours

The police are trying to track down the person who made the hoax call.

A private sleeper coach bus, proceeding to Surat from Malegaon in Maharashtra, was stopped by police and searched on Friday night after an unidentified person claimed that there was a bomb in the bus.

However, no explosive device was found and the anonymous call received at a transport agency's office in Malegaon proved to be a hoax, said senior police official Ratnakar Navale.

The search for the bus and passengers' luggage took almost two hours. The bus later left for Surat.

