Two Arrested For Duping 500 People By Using Fake Digital Payment Systems

Himachal Pradesh: Police said the accused were caught from Manali. (Representational)

Two persons, who allegedly duped over 500 people in five states, have been arrested by the Himachal Pradesh police, officials said on Sunday.

The accused -- identified as Mukesh Patel alias Mack alias Herick, 23, of Kolkata and Ansh Srivastava, 23, of Patna -- have been caught by the Sadar police and cyber cell, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.

The SP said that two have confessed to have cheated over 500 persons in Gujarat, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal. In Himachal Pradesh, they have made several persons their target in Kullu and Shimla districts, he added.

Giving details about their modus operandi, the SP said that they used to cheat shopkeepers and other persons of Rs. 2000 to 20,000 by pretending to pay them through fake digital payment systems.

They used to cheat various persons of a small amounts after purchasing various items or staying in hotels, he said, adding that as majority of the victims avoided registering cases against them due to the small amount involved.

In Kullu district, they cheated a hotelier in Kasol of Rs. 18,600 and a shopkeeper in an area falling under Jari police post, he added.

They have made at least five persons their target in Shimla and were recently active in Kullu, Manali and Kasol of Kullu district, he added.

The SP said they were caught by cyber cell Kullu from Manali after technical surveillance.

In Shimla, they had taken a flat on rent and cheated five persons.

