Himachal Instructor Arrested After Death Of Chennai Man In Paragliding Accident

Haru Ram will be produced in a local court on Saturday, police said (Representational)

Days after a man from Chennai was killed in a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the instructor was arrested on Friday on the charge of causing death due to negligence.

The accident occurred at Dobhi near the popular tourist hotspot of Manali on November 18. While Arvind B, 27, who was vacationing in the hill-state with his wife, fell to his death while paragliding, the instructor Haru Ram, 30, sustained injuries.

Haru Ram was arrested in connection with the case registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Arvind's wife Priti, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Haru Ram will be produced in a local court on Saturday, the police officer said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.