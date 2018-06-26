Heavy Rainfall in Nashik, Farmers Relieved

Farmers in Maharashtra's Nashik welcomed the heavy rain through yesterday and early today

The monsoon rains lashed several parts of the district in the last 24 hours, bringing a smile on the faces of farmers who were waiting for a good spell of showers to start sowing operations in their fields.



The Peint tehsil in the district recorded 134 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Igatpuri-117 mm,Trimbakeshwar-112 mm, Kalwan-65 mm and Nashik tehsil- 61.3 mm, the Meteorological department in Nashik said.



While farmers cheered the rains, normal life was disrupted in the Nashik city due to water-logging at some places.



