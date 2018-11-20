Headless Body Of 19-Year-Old Found In Thane

Police said the victim has been identified as Vikas Bhavdhane. (Representational image)

Headless body of a 19-year-old employee of a Mumbai-based hotel was found dumped in a nullah in Nallasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Tuesday.

Police said the victim has been identified as Vikas Bhavdhane.

A Tulinj police official said the head of the victim was found wrapped in a plastic and the body in a nullah on Monday.

Police have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

The motive behind the crime would be known after investigation, the official added.