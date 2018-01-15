Woman, 22, Kidnapped, Gang-Raped In Moving Car For 2 Hours Near Delhi

According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm when a few men in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) forcibly pulled her into the vehicle and took turns to rape her.
The woman has bruises all over her body, a crime branch officer said. A medical test has confirmed rape following which the police registered an FIR against unknown persons. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case.
The same day, in Jind, about 175 km from Faridabad, the half-naked body of a 15-year-old girl, who had been missing for a week, was found with her liver and lungs ruptured.
"Her private parts were mutilated and there were lot of internal injuries. Signs of sexual assault are visible and looks like three-four people were responsible, a hard and blunt thing was inserted inside her, signs of drowning also found," said Dr SK Dattarwal at PGI Rohtak.
Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said one of the attackers has been identified and would be arrested soon.
