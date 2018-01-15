Woman, 22, Kidnapped, Gang-Raped In Moving Car For 2 Hours Near Delhi The incident took place around 7 pm in Faridabad when a few men in a sports utility vehicle forcibly pulled her into the vehicle and gang-raped her

Faridabad gang-rape: The men dumped her near a petrol pump in Sikri, 20 km from where they picked her. Faridabad: A 22-year-old woman, who was returning home from work on Saturday evening, was kidnapped and gang-raped allegedly by three men in a moving car for nearly two hours in Haryana's Faridabad. They later dumped her near a petrol pump in Sikri village, about 20 km from where they had picked her. No arrests have been made so far.



According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm when a few men in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) forcibly pulled her into the vehicle and took turns to rape her.



The woman has bruises all over her body, a crime branch officer said. A medical test has confirmed rape following which the police registered an FIR against unknown persons. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case.



The same day, in Jind, about 175 km from Faridabad, the half-naked body of a



"Her private parts were mutilated and there were lot of internal injuries. Signs of sexual assault are visible and looks like three-four people were responsible, a hard and blunt thing was inserted inside her, signs of drowning also found," said Dr SK Dattarwal at PGI Rohtak.



Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said one of the attackers has been identified and would be arrested soon.



The body of another girl, 11, was found in a village in Panipat on Sunday, the police said. The girl was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday evening when she had left her house to throw garbage in the village dump. She was raped and strangled, the police said.







