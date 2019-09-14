Haryana Toll Booth Staff Collapses As Commuter Smashes Can On His Head

The incident was captured by the CCTV camera installed at the toll booth on NH-9 near Bahadurgarh.

A security guard at a toll booth plaza in Haryana was left seriously injured after he was attacked by two men over an argument allegedly over toll amount, this morning. The incident was captured by the CCTV camera installed at the toll booth on National Highway 9 near Bahadurgarh.

In the video, the guard is seen having an argument with a man dressed in a white shirt, who then pushes him and hits him. Within moments, another man exits from their minivan and starts raining blows on the security guard as the driver of the car whizzes away.

The attacker then picks what appears to be broken tin can and hits the security guard on the head as a man in blue t-shirt rushes to him trying to stop the assault on the toll-booth employee. The security guard falls instantly and lays motionless on the road.

Soon, other passersby and toll booth staff rush towards the two attackers, who stand their ground and are seen justifying their act.

The attack is another reminder of the risk that highway employees take every day to come to the job. Attacks on toll booth operators by drivers have been frequently reported in the past.

Last month, a woman staffer at a toll plaza in Gurugram was assaulted by a commuter allegedly after she refused to let him pass without paying toll tax. The incident took place at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza, which has of lately become infamous for incidents of assault on toll booth staff.

In June, an attendant at the plaza being dragged on the bonnet of a car in an incident of road rage was widely shared on social media.

