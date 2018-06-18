Harassed By Stalker, Mathura Girl Commits Suicide

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, she was first sent to her maternal uncle's house in Etawah to save her from Pankaj, who used to molest and tease her, they said.
But the victim was kidnapped by Pankaj from Etawah following which he was arrested, the police said.
However, even after being released from jail, when the accused did not stop harassing the girl, she was sent to her aunt's house in Navneet Nagar, where she allegedly committed suicide yesterday, they said.
Comments"A hunt is on to nab the youth who virtually forced the girl to commit suicide," Deputy SP Vinay Singh Chauhan said.
For other Mathura News, Click Here