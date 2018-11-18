Harassed By Loan Sharks, Woman Jumps Before Moving Train In UP

While Ram Kishan has been arrested, a hunt is on to arrest Anil Tiwari, the official said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Cities | | Updated: November 18, 2018 11:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Harassed By Loan Sharks, Woman Jumps Before Moving Train In UP

The woman allegedly jumped before a moving train on Saturday. (Representational image)

Muzaffarnagar: 

A 45-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train after she and her sons were harassed by loan sharks. One of the accused have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

According to a police official, Anil Tiwari and Ram Kishan had forcefully entered the woman's house and beat her up and her sons for failing to return a loan and had also threatened them with dire consequences.

The woman allegedly jumped before a moving train on Saturday.

While Ram Kishan has been arrested, a hunt is on to arrest Anil Tiwari, the official said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Muzaffarnagar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala TemplePro Kabaddi LeagueThe 42 KolkataElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProDiabetesMirzapur Web SeriesDeepika Ranveer MarriageDry EyesMP Election

................................ Advertisement ................................