Girl Allegedly Attacked With Acid In Fight Between Neighbours In UP

The girl suffered injuries to her knee and face. (Representational)

A girl was allegedly attacked with acid during an argument between two neighbours in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur's, the police said.

"A girl was attacked with acid after an argument between the two families escalated over the issue of garbage disposal," Sarvesh Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police told news agency ANI.

"The girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. She suffered injuries to her knee and face," he added.

The police said that the two families were already embroiled in lawsuits with each other.

"Since the family feud dates back prior to the acid attack, a detailed investigation will take place," the police said.