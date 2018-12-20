Two Labourers Buried Alive In Soil Mound At Rajasthan Construction Site

The family of the labourers were given a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the contractor

Two labourers died after being buried under a mound of soil at an under-bridge construction site in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district Thursday, police said.

The victims Deepchand, 25 and Dhani, 17, were working at the site when the incident took place, a police official said.

The two labourers were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Both the labourers were from Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

The family of the labourers were given a compensation of Rs 50,000 each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the contractor, he said.