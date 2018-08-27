Gurukul Staff Members, Students Charged For Sodomising In Haryana

The police said the accused had threatened them with dire consequences. (Representational)

Around five students of a gurukul at Rohtak's Ladhot village were allegedly sodomised by their seniors and some staff members for the past few months, police said today.

The victims, studying in class 5 and class 6, told their family members about the crime yesterday, the police said, adding an FIR has been registered.

The accused had threatened them with dire consequences if they reported the matter, the police said.

A case has been registered against some senior students and staff of the gurukul under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, they said, adding police is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the district Child Welfare Committee issued a notice to the institute's management seeking their response on the allegations made by the students.