Gujarat Policeman Kills Himself With Service Revolver Ahir shot himself after returning home from night duty at the police staff quarters.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Gandhinagar civil hospital declared Kunwarsinh Ahir, 56, dead on arrival Ahmedabad: A sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at his residence in Gandhinagar on Saturday, police said.



"Kunwarsinh Ahir, 56, who was posted with the Quick Response team (QRT), today committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver after coming back from office today morning." Police Inspector T L Vaghela of Sector 21 police station said.



He said the reason behind the act was not yet clear as the police had not found any suicide note nor had the family been able to provide any clue.



Ahir shot himself after returning home from night duty at the police staff quarters in Gandhinagar's Sector 27, Mr Vaghela said, adding that his wife was in the house when he shot himself.



"She called an ambulance and Ahir was rushed to the Gandhinagar civil hospital which declared him dead on arrival," Mr Vaghela said.



Further investigations were underway.



