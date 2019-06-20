Man Stops To Urinate On Road In UP, 2 Allegedly Flee With His Motorbike

The man had left the key on the motorcycle when two men arrived on a scooter and one of them got on the bike.

Cities | | Updated: June 20, 2019 23:40 IST
The two men allegedly fled the spot before the man could respond. (Representational)


Noida: 

Two unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida allegedly fled with the motorbike of a man who stopped along a roadside to urinate, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm when Aakash was on his way to the industrial area in Greater Noida for work and the scooter-borne duo took his motorcycle, they said.

"He was near Tilpat A chowk, under the Surajpur police station area, when he stopped to urinate on the road. He had left the key on the motorcycle when suddenly two men arrived on a red-coloured scooter and one of them got on the bike and they fled the spot before Aakash could respond," a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

A complaint has been made by the man and a complaint under Indian Penal Code section 379 (robbery) has been registered at the Surajpur police station, he said.

A probe is underway, the official added. 

Trending

Greater Noidaurinate in public

