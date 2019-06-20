Man Stops To Urinate On Road In UP, 2 Allegedly Flee With His Motorbike

The two men allegedly fled the spot before the man could respond. (Representational)

Two unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida allegedly fled with the motorbike of a man who stopped along a roadside to urinate, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm when Aakash was on his way to the industrial area in Greater Noida for work and the scooter-borne duo took his motorcycle, they said.

"He was near Tilpat A chowk, under the Surajpur police station area, when he stopped to urinate on the road. He had left the key on the motorcycle when suddenly two men arrived on a red-coloured scooter and one of them got on the bike and they fled the spot before Aakash could respond," a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

A complaint has been made by the man and a complaint under Indian Penal Code section 379 (robbery) has been registered at the Surajpur police station, he said.

A probe is underway, the official added.